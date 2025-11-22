Al Falah University's deep-rooted terror links: 2008 Indian Mujahideen bomber found to former student Delhi blast: Indian Mujahideen bomber Mirza Shadab Baig, wanted for a series of explosions in 2008, was a former student of the Faridabad-based university.

New Delhi:

Ongoing investigation has revealed that Al Falah University, which came under scrutiny following the busting of a white collar terror module and the blast near Red Fort, had long-standing links with terror operatives, news agency PTI has reported. Sources said fugitive Indian Mujahideen bomber Mirza Shadab Baig, wanted for a series of explosions in 2008, was a former student of the Faridabad-based university, where several doctors have been arrested in connection with the case.

Baig, a key Indian Mujahideen operative accused in the Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Gorakhpur blasts, completed his B Tech in electronics and instrumentation from the university in 2007, they said.

He disappeared soon after, travelling on his genuine passport, and has been missing since September 19, 2008, the day of the Batla House encounter in Delhi. Agencies believe he has been living in Saudi Arabia and was last traced to Afghanistan in 2019.

Terror-linked faculty

According to the sources, a team of Punjab Police visited the campus and questioned staff members and students about a 45-year-old doctor detained recently from Pathankot. The doctor had been teaching at a medical college in Pathankot for three years and had earlier taught at Al Falah University for four years. He had remained in touch with several former students of the university.

Connection with Red Fort blast accused

The Punjab Police team also gathered information about his links with Dr Umar un Nabi, who was driving the explosives laden i20 that detonated outside the Red Fort along with other accused, the sources said. On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency took custody of three doctors and a preacher arrested in connection with the November 10 car blast outside the Red Fort in which fifteen people were killed.

Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed, along with Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, had earlier been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The number of people booked in the white collar terror plot now stands at 6.

Fresh arrests in Delhi blast case

Meanwhile, the NIA has again detained the cab driver linked to the case and is questioning him alongside Ganaie, who was brought from Jammu and Kashmir on a production warrant. The driver was first detained at Dhauj village, where Al Falah University is located, on Wednesday night.

Sources said officers recovered a grinding machine and another electric device from the driver’s house, items that had been kept there by Ganaie. They said Ganaie had also provided SIM cards to some students and associates through the driver.

Efforts are now focused on determining where the refined explosives found in Ganaie’s room were manufactured.