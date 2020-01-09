Would like to see NRIs invest in big way in India, steps will be taken to facilitate it: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday the government would like the NRIs to invest in a big way in India and soon steps will be taken to facilitate it. Jaishankar, while interacting with NRIs in Australia, Surinam, the US, Singapore, Quatar, Malaysia, the UK and Mauritius through video conferencing on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, also said he would find a practical solution to the issue of tracing of roots for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin (PIOs).

Responding to a question posed by an NRI from Singapore, he said, "We as a country, as a government definitely would like to see the NRIs invest metaphorically and literally in India in a bigger way."

"We hope to take measures soon to facilitate investment by NRIs and PIOs," Jaishnkar said.

He said the external affairs ministry will also seriously think about organising a 'pravasi global CEO conference' some time this year in London. On the issue of workers being exploited in Qatar, Jaishankar said the matter was "very strongly on the government's radar" and it will remain vigilant. He also said that the government hopes to issue the Emigration Bill soon.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Secretary, East, Vijay Thakur Singh were also present at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations here.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9 every year to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian community in the development of India.

January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa, led India's freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever.