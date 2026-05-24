Jaishankar flags US visa troubles, Rubio says 'not targeted at India'

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised concerns over the difficulties faced by Indian travellers in getting US visas during talks with American Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New Delhi. Addressing a joint press conference after delegation-level talks, Jaishankar said India expects legal travellers, students and professionals not to suffer because of action being taken against illegal immigration.

“People-to-people ties are at the heart of the India-US relationship,” Jaishankar said, adding that issues related to visa processing directly affect business, technology and research cooperation between the two countries. Jaishankar said India continues to cooperate with the United States on tackling illegal and irregular migration, but stressed that genuine travellers should not face unnecessary hurdles.

“While we cooperate to deal with illegal and irregular mobility, our expectation is that legal mobility would not be adversely impacted,” he said. His remarks come at a time when many Indian students, professionals and travellers have raised concerns over delays and stricter visa procedures.

Rubio says ‘changes not targeted at India’

Responding to Jaishankar’s concerns, Rubio said the changes are not targeted at India alone and are part of a larger overhaul of the US immigration system. “It is not a system targeted at India. It is being applied globally,” Rubio said.

He admitted that reforms could create temporary problems and delays, saying, “Anytime you undertake reforms, there will be periods of transition and friction.” Rubio said the United States is currently working to modernise its immigration system for the future and make it more effective.

“We are modernising the US immigration system for the 21st century,” he said, adding that the new system would ultimately be more beneficial. The US Secretary of State also underlined the contribution of Indians to the American economy, saying Indian investments and talent continue to play a major role in the country’s growth.

Rubio defends tougher immigration measures

Speaking about illegal immigration, Rubio said the US has faced major challenges in recent years.

“We had 20 million people illegally enter the United States,” he said, while also describing America as “the most welcoming country in the world.”

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