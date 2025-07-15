Jaishankar flags Pahalgam terror attack as 'graphic example' at SCO meet in China At the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin, India's EAM emphasised the need for collective action to stabilise the global order, combat terrorism, enhance regional cooperation, and support Afghanistan’s development amid rising international challenges.

New Delhi:

At the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held this evening in Tianjin, India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) delivered a candid address emphasising the urgent need to stabilise the increasingly turbulent international system and reaffirm the SCO’s foundational goals.

Opening his remarks, the EAM noted, “We meet at a time of considerable disorder in the international system. In the last few years, we have seen more conflicts, competition and coercion. Economic instability is also visibly on the rise.” He underscored the challenge for SCO members to work collectively to “stabilise the global order, de-risk various dimensions and address longstanding challenges that threaten our collective interests.”

The minister recalled the original objectives behind the SCO’s formation—combatting terrorism, separatism, and extremism—calling them the “three evils” that often overlap. Referring to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, he condemned the act as a deliberate attempt to destabilise the region’s tourism economy and sow religious discord. The minister praised the UN Security Council’s strong condemnation and reiterated India’s commitment to bringing perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism to justice. “It is imperative that the SCO remain uncompromising on this challenge to stay true to its founding principles,” he said.

Highlighting India’s proactive contributions within the SCO framework, the minister spoke of initiatives in startup innovation, traditional medicine, and digital public infrastructure. He stressed that future cooperation must be rooted in “mutual respect, sovereign equality and in accordance with territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states.”

Economic cooperation also took centre stage. The minister identified critical barriers such as the lack of assured transit routes within the SCO region, which hamper trade and investment potential. He called for renewed focus on promoting the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), expressing confidence in its growing momentum to facilitate regional connectivity.

Afghanistan, a persistent concern for the SCO, was also highlighted. The minister reiterated India’s long-standing interest in Afghanistan’s stability and welfare, urging all SCO members to increase development assistance. “India will certainly continue to play its part,” he affirmed.

Concluding on a broader note, the minister observed that the world is shifting toward greater multipolarity, not only through redistributions of power but also through effective groupings like the SCO. He emphasised the necessity for member countries to unite around a shared agenda to amplify their influence on global affairs.

“The success of the SCO will depend on our collective ability to take everybody on board and move forward together,” he stated.

The meeting marks another key step as the SCO grapples with regional security, economic integration, and strategic cooperation amid evolving global dynamics.