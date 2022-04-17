Jahangirpuri violence: NCPCR wants FIR lodged against those who involved children

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rapid Action Force personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022.

In some of the footages, children were seen pelting stones when the violence broke out

So far 20 people, including the "main conspirator", have been nabbed in Jahangirpuri violence case

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday demanded that FIRs be lodged against against people, who involved children during the violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Satuday.

In a letter to the Delhi police commissioner, the NCPCR said many children can be seen pelting stones and also seen as part of the mob that started the violence. The Commission noted that use of children is a crime under the Juvenile Justice Act and sought an FIR against persons, who are found to be in violation of the Act.

"An action taken report should be submitted to the Commission within seven days of receipt of this letter," it said.

According to the police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between the two communities in Jahangirpuri here.

Some vehicles were also torched.

The Delhi Police has arrested 20 people, including one of the "main conspirators" behind the clashes and another person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, officials said on Sunday.

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in the Jahangirpuri area. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, a police officer said.

