'Can say it was pre-planned conspiracy': Injured ASI Arun Kumar on Jahangirpuri clash | Exclusive

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Arun Kumar, who was injured in Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence on Saturday evening on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, narrated the ordeal of how people from one community attacked those taking out the procession using stones, knifes, sticks and even swords.

Arun Kumar in an exclusive conversation with India TV said that he was on duty during the procession and his patrolling vehicle was at the end of the procession. "When the procession was being carried out through C-block, we started hearing abuses but tried to ignore it and proceeded further. We were trying to pass through the area as soon as possible but couldn't when a mob of hundreds came attacking with stones, sticks and swords."

The procession was being taken out very peacefully but people from one particular community were not only abusing those taking out the procession but also police personnel, ASI said.

"We tried to pass through the area but couldn't when heavy stone pelting started... children, people who were in the procession tried to escape leaving the vehicles being used in the yatra," he added.

"There were upto 1000 people who came attacking... there was heavy stone pelting... swords, knifes were also used... even old men, women were also part of the violent mob," he narrated.

"Initially we thought that they will not atleast attack police personnel.... bottles, stones were used, vehicles were damaged and set on fire," the Assistant Sub-Inspector said.

"When we were trying to control the situation, one stone hit my my right arm near my jaw... I was in deep pain..." Kumar said. The situation was brought under control when more force reached the spot.

On being asked who were the people or which community they belonged too who targeted the peaceful procession, ASI Arun Kumar said, "They were people from the Muslim community."

Responding to whether he feels that the attack was pre-planned, Arun Kumar said that it looks like it was pre-planned, otherwise how can one get stones, swords, bottles in such big numbers.

The Assistant sub-inspector said that gunshots were also heard, there was firing during the violence.

