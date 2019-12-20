Jafrabad anti-CAA Protests: Tension high as thousands gather in streets to agitate

Image Source : INDIA TV Thousands have gathered in the streets of Jafrabad

Jafrabad Anti-CAA Protests: Protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of citizens have caused great tension in areas in and around New Delhi. While several towns in Uttar Pradesh have witnessed great violence, the national capital has been rocked by protesters who want repeal of amended Citizenship Act. Delhi's Jama Masjid has been a centre of such protests. But situation in areas like Jafrabad remains tense as thousands have gathered in streets. Even when the authorities are trying so that the situation does not go out of hand, there is tension in the air. Protesters in Jafrabad on Friday, set fire to police vehicles. Watch the video below

Jafrabad and Seelampur are both situated within national capital region. Both the cities were major flashpoints of violence soon after the incident at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

On December 17, angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law clashed with police, pelted stones at them and damaged several buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad. Clashes erupted between police and protesters at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead. The protests had begun at around 12 pm. The protesters had raised slogans against the new law as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out in the New Friends area in South Delhi.

