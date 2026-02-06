Box Office [February 5, 2026]: Border 2 inches towards Rs 300 cr mark, Mardaani 3 records drop on Thursday Sunny Deol's Border 2 continues its strong box office run, moving towards Rs 300 crore, while Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 sees a dip on Day 7. Other releases are struggling due to competition from big-ticket films.

New Delhi:

Currently, several films are running in theatres, giving fans plenty of options to choose from. Films like Border 2 and Mardaani 3 are leading the box office collections. However, films such as Gandhi Talks, Mayasabha, and Valathu Vasathe Kallan are struggling at the box office.

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's Border 2, which was released during India’s 77th Republic Day, is inching towards the Rs 300 crore mark. Meanwhile, Mardaani 3 witnessed a drop in its collections on Thursday. Let’s take a look at how these films performed on February 5, 2026.

Border 2 box office collection Day 14

Anurag Singh’s Border 2, a spiritual sequel to the 1997 film Border, has been dominating the box office. The film has entered its second week and saw a dip in earnings compared to its first week. Talking about its Thursday box office collection, the Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer war drama earned Rs 3.35 crore, taking its total India collection to Rs 294.25 crore.

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 7

Rani Mukerji’s action thriller Mardaani 3 saw a decline in collections on its seventh day. On Thursday, the film earned Rs 1.85 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 26.30 crore.

The film recorded an overall 9.57% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The highest occupancy was seen in night shows at 12.12%, followed by evening shows at 10.43%, afternoon shows at 9.47%, and morning shows at 6.26%.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise and focuses on child trafficking. Besides Rani Mukerji, the film features Mallika Prasad and Janki Bodiwala in key roles. Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banners of Yash Raj Films.

Also Read: Box Office February 4, 2026: A look at Mardaani 3 and Border 2's earnings on Wednesday