Box Office February 4, 2026: Mardaani 3, Border 2 earnings on Wednesday as per early estimates Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 is currently in its first week at the box office. At the same time, Border 2, led by Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, continues its run with stable collections as per early estimates.

New Delhi:

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 is currently in its first week at the box office. Though the film avoided a direct clash, however, it faced some competition from Border 2. The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer released on January 23 and benefitted from the Republic Day holiday window.

As Wednesday progresses, here's a look at the early estimates for both Mardaani 3 and Border 2.

Mardaani 3 Day 6 box office report

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 opened on a comparatively modest note but showed some growth over its opening weekend. The film collected Rs 4 crore on its first Friday, followed by a strong 56.25 percent jump on Saturday with Rs 6.25 crore and a further rise to Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday.

The weekday trend proved challenging, as Mardaani 3 dropped to Rs 2.25 crore on Monday before seeing a slight improvement to Rs 2.6 crore on Tuesday. On its first Wednesday, the film added Rs 1.14 crore, as a part of advanced box office collections. Mardaani 3 now stands at a total collection of Rs 23.49 crore, as per early estimates. The confirmed amount will be updated by 8.30 am on January 5.

How much did Border 3 earn on Day 13?

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, opened to a solid response at the box office and showed strong momentum over its first weekend. The film began its run with Rs 30 crore on its first Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday and a further rise to Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday.

The upward trend continued briefly on Monday with a collection of Rs 59 crore, but the film saw a sharp correction on Tuesday, when collections dropped to Rs 20 crore. Despite the fall, the first week closed on a steady note, with Border 2 collecting Rs 224.25 crore by the end of Day 7.

After entering its second week, Border 2 faced the usual weekday slowdown. The film earned Rs 10.75 crore on its second Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 22.5 crore on Sunday. However, collections dipped sharply again on the second Monday, with the film earning Rs 5.75 crore, a figure that remained unchanged on Tuesday. By Day 13, Border 2 added Rs 2.49 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 289.24 crore. The numbers are a part of advanced collection. The figures will be updated by 8.30 am on January 5.

