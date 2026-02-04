Box Office February 4, 2026: Mardaani 3, Border 2 earnings on Wednesday as per early estimates

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 is currently in its first week at the box office. Though the film avoided a direct clash, however, it faced some competition from Border 2. The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer released on January 23 and benefitted from the Republic Day holiday window.
As Wednesday progresses, here's a look at the early estimates for both Mardaani 3 and Border 2.
Mardaani 3 Day 6 box office report
Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 opened on a comparatively modest note but showed some growth over its opening weekend. The film collected Rs 4 crore on its first Friday, followed by a strong 56.25 percent jump on Saturday with Rs 6.25 crore and a further rise to Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday.
The weekday trend proved challenging, as Mardaani 3 dropped to Rs 2.25 crore on Monday before seeing a slight improvement to Rs 2.6 crore on Tuesday. On its first Wednesday, the film added Rs 1.14 crore, as a part of advanced box office collections. Mardaani 3 now stands at a total collection of Rs 23.49 crore, as per early estimates. The confirmed amount will be updated by 8.30 am on January 5.
How much did Border 3 earn on Day 13?
Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, opened to a solid response at the box office and showed strong momentum over its first weekend. The film began its run with Rs 30 crore on its first Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday and a further rise to Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday.
The upward trend continued briefly on Monday with a collection of Rs 59 crore, but the film saw a sharp correction on Tuesday, when collections dropped to Rs 20 crore. Despite the fall, the first week closed on a steady note, with Border 2 collecting Rs 224.25 crore by the end of Day 7.
After entering its second week, Border 2 faced the usual weekday slowdown. The film earned Rs 10.75 crore on its second Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 22.5 crore on Sunday. However, collections dipped sharply again on the second Monday, with the film earning Rs 5.75 crore, a figure that remained unchanged on Tuesday. By Day 13, Border 2 added Rs 2.49 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 289.24 crore. The numbers are a part of advanced collection. The figures will be updated by 8.30 am on January 5.
