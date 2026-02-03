Box Office February 3, 2026: Mardaani 3 and Border 2 earnings as per early updates Early box office updates for Border 2 and Mardaani 3 show contrasting trends as both films continue their theatrical run. Here's how much both films earned on Tuesday as the numbers continue to be tallied.

New Delhi:

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 opened on a modest note at the India box office, collecting Rs 4 crore on its first Friday. Meanwhile, Border 2 benefitted from the Republic Day weekend and saw a box office bump.

As Tuesday progresses, take a look at advanced box office collections of both Mardaani 3 and Border 2.

How much did Mardaani 3 earn?

Rani Mukerji’s film saw an expected rise over the weekend, with Saturday bringing in Rs 6.25 crore, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday. The momentum slowed once the weekday began, as Monday closed at Rs 2.25 crore and Tuesday added Rs 1.6 crore, as per early estimates.

After five days in theatres, Mardaani 3 has managed an India net collection of Rs 21.35 crore. The confirmed box office numbers for Mardaani 3 will be updated by 8.30 am on Wednesday, February 4.

Border 2 box office: Strong opening week, steady second weekend

In contrast, Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, arrived with a much stronger opening at the box office. The film collected Rs 30 crore on its first Friday (January 23), followed by Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday and a massive Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday. Weekday numbers remained solid, with Monday bringing in Rs 59 crore and Tuesday adding Rs 20 crore. The collections dipped further on Wednesday at Rs 13 crore and Thursday at Rs 11.25 crore, taking the first week total to Rs 224.25 crore.

The second week began on a quieter note, with Friday collecting Rs 10.75 crore. However, Saturday saw a sharp rise to Rs 17.75 crore, and Sunday followed with Rs 22.5 crore. The film then witnessed a steep drop on Monday at Rs 5.75 crore, while Tuesday added Rs 3.62 crore. As Day 12 progrsses, Border 2 stands at a total India net collection of Rs 284.62 crore. The confirmed numbers for Border 2 will be updated by 8.30 am on Wednesday, February 4.

