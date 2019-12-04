Image Source : PTI PHOTO 6 ITBP jawans killed as soldier opens fire on colleagues in Chhattisgarh

Six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed, while two others were injured after their colleague, a soldier allegedly opened fire at them. in Chhattisgarh. According to the police, the soldier who opened fire shot himself.

The incident was reported at the ITBP camp in Narayanpur district, around 350 km from state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

According to early reports, an ITBP jawan allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, killing five of them and injuring two others, he said.

The injured personnel were being shifted to a nearby hospital.

A senior police officer was rushed to the spot where the firing took place, Mr Sundarraj said.

Also Read | 3 Army jawans missing as avalanche hits North Kashmir's Kupwara

Also Read | Jawan dies after voluntary blood donation in Tripura