'It was my mistake': Rahul Gandhi's admission on caste census Rahul Gandhi said that he had failed to protect the interests of the OBCs in his political career of 21 years. He said he understood the problems of Dalits and the STs, but the problems and issues faced by the OBCs are hidden.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that it was his 'mistake' that his party had failed to conduct a caste census in the country. Addressing a gathering at the Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, the former Congress president said that his party will soon conduct a caste census and X-ray of population in all states where it is in power.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha further said that he had failed to protect the interests of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) section in his political career of 21 years. He said he understood the problems of Dalits and the Scheduled Tribes (STs), but the problems and issues faced by the OBCs are hidden.

"I have been doing politics since 2004, it has been 21 years, and when I look back and do a self-analysis, where all I did the right thing and where I fell short. I see two-three big issues -- land acquisition bill, MGNREGA, food bill, fight for tribals, I did these things wrong," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "But when I look back, I can see clearly that in one thing I was lacking, I committed one mistake -- I did not protect the OBC section the way I should have."

'I am going to correct my mistake'

Gandhi said that had he understood the issues of the OBCs, he would have gotten the caste census done in the country. He, however, said that he would soon correct his mistake, noting that it is better that the caste census was not conducted earlier, as it would not have been done in the manner in which it was done in Telangana.

The Revanth Reddy-led Congress government conducted a caste census in Telangana last year. According to the survey, Telangana has 56.36 per cent BCs, while 3.9 per cent of the people declared that they do not belong to any caste.

"The caste census in Telangana is a political earthquake. It has shaken the political ground of the country. You have not felt its aftershock but the impact will be there," said Gandhi on Friday.

