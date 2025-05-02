Centre approves caste census: Here's how to apply for caste certificate online | Step-by-step guide The good news is that, in the era of Digital India, getting a caste certificate no longer requires running from one government office to another. You can now apply from the comfort of your home. Scroll down to check the step-by-step guide.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has given its nod to conduct a caste census in the upcoming national enumeration. With this decision, citizens will be counted not just by demographic parameters but also by their caste identities, making caste certificates potentially essential for participation. Until now, caste certificates were mostly required for availing reservation benefits in government jobs, scholarships, and various welfare schemes. But with the new mandate on caste census, having an official caste certificate could become a necessity for every citizen.

The good news is that, in the era of Digital India, getting a caste certificate no longer requires running from one government office to another. You can now apply from the comfort of your home.

How to apply for a caste certificate online:

The process is very simple as one just needs to visit their respective state government's official website. For instance:

Uttar Pradesh residents can apply at edistrict.up.gov.in

Bihar residents at serviceonline.bihar.gov.in

Delhi residents at edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in

If you are unsure about your state's specific website, head over to the National Government Services Portal at services.india.gov.in and type "Caste" in the search bar on the homepage. The portal will show links to each state's online caste certificate application services.

Step-by-step guide for new users

If you are applying for a caste certificate for the first time, you will need to register as a new user on the respective website of your state.

For this, you will need to click on "New User Registration."

After that, you will need to fill in details such as your name, mobile number, email, address, Aadhaar number, etc.

An OTP will be sent to your mobile number. Enter the OTP in the designated field and verify it.

You will need to create an ID and password.

Using this ID and password, you can log in to the portal and click on "जाति प्रमाण पत्र" / "Caste Certificate" to fill out the application form.

What is a caste census?

A caste census involves the systematic collection of data on caste identities during the national population count. In a country like India, where caste plays a central role in shaping access to education, jobs, and social capital, such data helps policymakers assess the demographics, economic status, and representation of various communities. These insights are crucial in formulating reservation policies, welfare schemes, and social justice programmes.

