  3. Congress central leadership orders new caste census in Karnataka, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru:

 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that the Congress central leadership has ordered that a new caste census be held in the state.

DK Shivakumar, who was in Delhi with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stated that the party high command has advised the chief minister and him to ensure that everyone is heard as far as the caste census is concerned.

Saying that caste census should be done in a way that no one feels left out, he said the central leadership has said this after several MLAs , ministers and MPs flagged the issues.

