ISI-backed terror module busted in Punjab, operatives planned attack at Jantar Mantar protest

Amritsar:

The Amritsar Police has busted two terror modules allegedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and arrested nine accused individuals. The police recovered four petrol bombs, three pistols, a motorcycle, a lighter, and live cartridges. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, " Four accused were arrested in this case, while a fifth is a juvenile. We also arrested two individuals, Sukhdev and Anmol, who were providing financial support by facilitating funds through hawala channels. Most of the accused are from the Tarn Taran district," as reported by news agency ANI.

The accused were installing CCTV cameras long the Amritsar–Jalandhar railway track. They were assigned the task of conducting reconnaissance of police and security establishments and recording videos of those locations. Apart from one individual, all members of this module are juveniles, Amritsar CP said.

The accused also planned an attack at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. All eight individuals traveled there by train and later returned. They were provided locally with materials required to prepare petrol bombs and other related items, he said, ANI reported.

Similar news: Delhi Police busts two terror modules linked to gangster Shahzad Bhatti

Delhi Police Special Cell earlier busted two terror modules operating under the Shahzad Bhatti network in the national capital, said officials. The special cell arrested seven accused from Delhi and Punjab in connection with the case. The accused were allegedly operating through two distinct networks, one linked to terrorist activities and the other to an arms trafficking module. The officers recovered an array of pistols and petrol bombs from the possession of the accused, said the police. Preliminary investigations reveal that the network was operating in an organised manner and may have links extending across multiple states.

The first module included three individuals: Salman, Danish alias Chand Miyan, who were apprehended and had been tasked with throwing petrol bombs. Three petrol bombs and a stolen motorcycle were also recovered from their possession, Pramod Singh Kushwah, Delhi Police Special Cell's Additional CP, said. He further disclosed that the module was being handled by one, Hunain Rana, an associate of Shahzad Bhatti.

The second module consisted of four individuals Tayyab, a resident of Shaheen Bagh; his brother-in-law, Ali Fazal, who has a prior criminal record involving theft, the Arms Act and organised crime; third Zubair; and a fourth man, Malkit, from Amritsar. These men have been involved in trafficking sophisticated weapons sourced from across the border, bringing them to India to distribute for illicit activities.

-With ANI Inputs

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