Delhi Police busts two terror modules linked to gangster Shahzad Bhatti, seven arrested

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police Special Cell busted two terror modules operating under the Shahzad Bhatti network in the national capital, said officials on Monday. The special cell arrested seven accused from Delhi and Punjab in connection with the case.

The accused were allegedly operating through two distinct networks, one linked to terrorist activities and the other to an arms trafficking module. The officers recovered an array of pistols and petrol bombs from the possession of the accused, said the police, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the network was operating in an organised manner and may have links extending across multiple states.

Seven arrested from two modules

The first module included three individuals: Salman, Danish alias Chand Miyan, who were apprehended and had been tasked with throwing petrol bombs. Three petrol bombs and a stolen motorcycle were also recovered from their possession, Pramod Singh Kushwah, Delhi Police Special Cell's Additional CP, said. He further disclosed that the module was being handled by one, Hunain Rana, an associate of Shahzad Bhatti.

The second module consisted of four individuals Tayyab, a resident of Shaheen Bagh; his brother-in-law, Ali Fazal, who has a prior criminal record involving theft, the Arms Act and organised crime; third Zubair; and a fourth man, Malkit, from Amritsar. These men have been involved in trafficking sophisticated weapons sourced from across the border, bringing them to India to distribute for illicit activities.

Moreover, three weapons and encrypted chat records were recovered from this module. “Their intended targets included police establishments and areas with heavy footfall,” said CP Kushwah.

The connection to Shahzad Bhatti

Once known as a Pakistani social media influencer, Shahzad Bhatti has been involved in terror activities and arms smuggling. Officials believe he is involved in radicalisation of youth, trafficking of weapons and conspiracies to create unrest in the nation.

Bhatti, along with his aide Ajmal Gujjar, is involved in smuggling and distribution of arms, ammunition and narcotic substances trafficked from Pakistan through Punjab and supplied to Delhi-NCR, the police suspect.

Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana Thakur is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.