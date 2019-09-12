Image Source : AP INX Media case: HC to hear Chidambaram's bail plea

The hearing on former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's bail plea in the INX Media case will be held on Thursday in the Delhi High Court.

Chidambaram is lodged in Tihar jail in the case.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Dayan Krishnan, Arshdeep Khurana and Salman Khurshid are to plead the case in court on behalf of Chidambaram.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate Amit Mahajan represent the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

The matter will be heard by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.

On August 21, the CBI had arrested Chidambaram from his residence in the posh Jor Bagh area of New Delhi.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as Finance Minister. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Besides the INX Media Directors Indrani and Peter Mukherjea, the CBI has also booked Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram and Padma Vishwanathan, Director, Chess Management Services and Advantage Strategic Consulting Ltd.

