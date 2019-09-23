Not a bank fraud case: Chidambaram denies CBI claim of using public fund for personal gain

Image Source : FILE INX media: Chidambaram denies using public fund for personal gain, says not a bank fraud case

Congress leader P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, on Monday denied that he used the office of the finance minister for personal gain.

Chidambaram's lawyer have submitted a rejoinder in Delhi High Court stating that 'there is no loss to the public exchequer in this case. No public funds were involved in this case and it is not a case of bank fraud or taking money out of the country'

"It is denied that the accused who held a very high and influential office of the finance minister of the country used the same for personal gains as well as in connivance with his co-conspirators," the rejoinder stated.

INX Media case: Rejoined submitted by P Chidambaram's lawyers in Delhi HC, states 'it is denied that the accused who held a very high & influential office of the finance minister of the country , used the same for personal gains as well as in connivance with his co-conspirators.' — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019

The CBI in its reply on Friday opposed Chidambaram''s bail plea in the corruption case, saying it is a "gravest case of economic offences" and the magnitude of financial embezzlement and misuse of high public office disentitles him for any relief.

Justice Suresh Kait is scheduled to hear Chidambaram's bail plea later in the day.

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh meet Chidambaram in Tihar jail

ALSO READ | INX Media corruption case: CBI opposes P Chidambaram's bail plea in HC