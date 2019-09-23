Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh meet Chidambaram in Tihar jail

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Tihar Jail in New Delhi to meet P Chidambaram on Monday. Earlier during the day, Chidamabaram was also visited by son Karti.

Soon after meeting his father, Karti Chidambaram said, "My father and my family are extremely grateful to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh for visiting him today and for extending their support. It's a big boost for us in this political fight."

Former Finance Minister Chidambaram is in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in INX media case.

Congress has maintained that Chidambaram's arrest is a witch hunt by the central government. P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar jail by the Rouse Avenue Court. A bail application has been filed by the lawyers of P Chidambaram before the Delhi High Court.

The CBI, however, has opposed bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on the grounds that it will be "against the zero-tolerance policy on corruption".

Chidambaram is being investigated by both the CBI and the ED in money laundering case related to INX media.

Also Read | CBI opposes P Chidambaram's bail plea in HC

Also Read | CBI seeks extension of Chidambaram's judicial custody

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh arrive to meet Chidambaram at Tihar