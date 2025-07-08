Indigo's flight 6E 784 from Surat to Jaipur delayed due to this bizarre reason The Indigo Surat-Jaipur flight was delayed by an hour because of this bizarre reason and an atmosphere of panic also arose among the people.

Surat:

An IndiGo flight from Surat to Jaipur faced a delay of nearly an hour on Monday evening after a swarm of bees gathered on the aircraft's cargo door, causing a disruption in flight operations. The incident happened when the flight was preparing for departure from Surat Airport.

Passengers had already boarded Flight 6E-7485, scheduled to depart from Surat Airport at 4:40 PM, when airport staff noticed a large swarm of bees clustering near the rear cargo hold. This led to an immediate halt in operations for safety reasons.

Airport fire brigade clears bees using water jets

Ground staff initially tried to disperse the swarm of bees using smoke, but the attempt was unsuccessful. As the situation remained unresolved, the airport's fire brigade was called for assistance. Firefighters used high-pressure water jets to remove the bees, which finally allowed ground handling teams to resume luggage loading and complete final safety checks.

As per the reports, the flight eventually departed at 5:26 pm, nearly delayed by an hour. The delay caused inconvenience to passengers, with several expressing concerns over safety and frustration about the extended wait on the tarmac while the issue was being resolved.

IndiGo has so far not issued an official statement on the incident.

Also Read:

Also Read: