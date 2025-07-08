School bus collides with train in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, two students killed A school bus crossing a railway track was hit by a train in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance.

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu):

Two students were killed and two others, along with the bus driver, were injured after a speeding train hit the school van at a railway level crossing at Semmankuppam in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the police, at around 7:45 am, the school van carrying the students attempted to cross the railway level crossing when it was hit by the train at Semmankuppam. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance, police said.

How did the accident happen?

Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar said that the van driver crossed the track, hardly noticing the approaching train, resulting in the sudden collision, he added. The van was completely smashed due to the impact.

"Around 7:45 am, the school van carrying the students attempted to cross the railway level crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-interlocked manned gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam, and was hit by Train No. 56813 Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger," the railway said.

"Tragically, six students have been injured and admitted to the Government Hospital, Cuddalore. A railway relief train with a medical relief van has been dispatched to the site," a release from the railway said, and added that the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and branch officers were at the spot.

Preliminary inquiry by the railways revealed that while the gatekeeper proceeded to close the gate, the van driver insisted on allowing the vehicle to cross the gate, which should not have been permitted, the release further stated. "A committee of officers from the safety, operation, and engineering branch is investigating the incident," the release said.

CM Stalin condoles loss of lives in the train-school bus accident

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin condoled the loss of lives in the train-school bus accident in Cuddalore district and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the two deceased students, Rs 1 lakh each to those injured with major injuries and Rs 50,000 each to those with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, restoration work is underway at Sembankuppam railway crossing after a school bus crossing the tracks was hit by a train this morning.

Gatekeeper suspended

According to the Southern Railway, the gatekeeper of Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-interlocked gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam has been suspended. He had opened the railway crossing gate at the insistence of the school bus driver. A process has been initiated to remove him from service in accordance with procedures.

The police had to rescue the railway gatekeeper who was attacked by members of the public, allegedly for negligence.

Railways also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

