Gopal Khemka murder case: Accused in Patna businessman's killing shot dead in encounter with police Gopal Khemka Murder Case: Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur.

Patna:

In a major development in the Gopal Khemka murder case, the accused Vikas alias Raja, who had supplied the weapon to the shooter, was killed in an encounter with the Patna Police on Tuesday. According to reports, Raja opened fire on the police during a raid, leading to the exchange of gunfire. The encounter took place in the Malsalami area of Patna.

Shooter Umesh arrested

Earlier, police had arrested the main shooter, identified as Umesh, a resident of Patna City. According to sources, Umesh was the one who opened fire on Khemka, leading to his death on July 4. Two other suspects were also detained by the police on Monday and are currently being interrogated.

Umesh was living in Delhi under the name of Vijay. According to information, a contract of Rs 10 lakh was given to kill Gopal Khemka. The shooter was given an advance of Rs 1 lakh. The shooter came to Patna from Delhi on 24 June.

CCTV footage of the incident had earlier revealed that Khemka was targeted in a planned attack. Umesh, who was reportedly hired for the job, lay in wait near the businessman’s residence. As soon as Khemka approached his house, the shooter opened fire and fled the scene.

Gopal Khemka Murder Case

Gopal Khema, a renowned businessman of Bihar, was shot dead outside his home in Patna, in a brazen crime that has sent shockwaves across the capital city. The murder took place in the Gandhi Maidan police station area. According to reports, the assailants fired at Khemka and fled the scene immediately after the attack. The incident took place around 11.40 pm on Friday near the gate of Khemka's house in Gandhi Maidan locality as he was about to alight from his car.

Khemka, the owner of Magadh Hospital, was associated with several social organisations in Patna. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state.

The incident comes just months ahead of the assembly polls, which are likely to take place around October-November.