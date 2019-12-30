Sadhguru clears confusion over CAA; Modi shares video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter and shared Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's video explaining the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) asking people to listen to it and understand the law, amid protests taking place in the country.

The Prime Minister from his other Twitter handle — @narendramodi_in — also initiated a reach out campaign #IndiaSupportsCAA asking the citizens to support the law informing them that it is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.

The prime minister has appealed to the citizens to check out the hashtag — #IndiaSupportsCAA — in 'your voice section' of volunteer module on his NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more on the issue.

#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone's citizenship away.



Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA..

PM Modi has further asked people to share and show their support for CAA.

Modi also shared a video featuring spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev asking people to refer it for understanding Citizenship Amendment Act. Taking it to the micro-blogging site, Modi wrote on Twitter, "Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV... He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups."

Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV.



He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA

Previously also on December 22, PM Modi in his address at the Ramlila Maidan had asked people not to mislead by opposition parties and those who were spreading fake information about CAA and NRC.

PM Modi had lashed out at the opposition saying it is spreading rumours about the CAA and NRC following which country witnessed violent protests, clashes over the new law. He asked people to refrain from believing any rumours, should first do their research and try to understand the law because it wasn't about taking anybody's citizenship.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged people not to get misled on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens and refrain from holding demonstrations over the twin issues.

He reiterated that no one is allowed to damage government property.

"The government works to provide better facilities to the public, but when some people become puppets in the hands of misleading elements, the public property is set on fire," he said, adding people should identify those who indulge in arson.

