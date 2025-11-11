'Indians by heart': Arrested doctor Shakil's family denies terror charges The mother of Dr Muzammil Shakil, a Kashmiri doctor arrested in Faridabad for allegedly running a terror module in Faridabad, has claimed she did not know about his activities.

New Delhi:

Naseema, the mother of Dr. Muzammil Shakil, the Kashmiri doctor arrested in connection with the alleged Faridabad terror module said she had no idea about her son’s alleged involvement in any illegal activities.Speaking to reporters, she said, “He left home around four years ago to work as a doctor in Delhi. We had no information about him since then. When the news of his arrest came, we found out from others. We tried to meet him, but the police did not allow us. Even my other son has been detained.”

Family denies any link to terrorism

Naseema further appealed for the release of her sons, asserting the family’s innocence. “They are saying my son is a suspect in the Delhi blast. I do not know anything about this. I just want both of my sons to be released,” she said.

Her other son also spoke to PTI, claiming that although the allegations against Muzammil are grave, the family has no connection to any unlawful activities.

“He last visited us in June during our father’s surgery. Everyone is calling him a terrorist, but our family has never been involved in any such matter. We have lived peacefully for 50 years,” he said.

He added that the family has always identified strongly with India: “We are Indians by heart — we’ve even faced stone-pelting for supporting India. He was a good person. They are not allowing us to meet him. My sister’s marriage, which he was to attend, has now been cancelled.”

Expanding medical network in terror module

The Delhi blast investigation now involves four doctors — three from Kashmir and one from Lucknow — believed to be part of an organised network with links to the Faridabad terror module.

Key suspects identified so far include:

Dr. Umar ul Nabi Dar: A Pulwama native who worked at Al-Falah University, Faridabad. He reportedly purchased the car used in the blast. His family members are under custody for DNA testing.

Dr. Adil: From Anantnag, married in October this year. He is connected to the AK-47 rifle recovered at GMC Anantnag.

Dr. Muzammil Shakeel: Also from Pulwama, worked in Faridabad, and is under investigation after his association with Dr. Shaheen surfaced.

Dr. Shaheen: A female doctor from Lucknow, suspected of playing a central role in recruitment and coordination.

Investigative agencies, including Delhi Police, NIA, and J-K Police, continue to coordinate raids and questioning across Faridabad, Lucknow, and Pulwama. Officials believe this network used encrypted communication apps for coordination, recruitment, and funding — exposing a sophisticated, educated front for extremist activity.