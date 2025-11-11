Delhi blast: 'All those responsible will be brought to justice,' PM Modi’s strong message in Bhutan PM Modi said, "Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families."

PM Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to Bhutan, spoke about on Delhi Red Fort blast and said the conspirators behind this will not be spared and all those responsible will be brought to justice. He said the horrific incident that took place in Delhi on Monday evening has deeply saddened everyone and added that the entire nation stands with the families of those affected by the Delhi blast.

Conspirators behind Red Fort blast will not be spared: PM Modi

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said India and Bhutan share a deep emotional and cultural bond for centuries and therefore, it was India's and his commitment to participate in this important occasion.

In Bhutan’s Thimphu, PM Modi said In India, the inspiration of our ancestors is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning the whole world is one family...with these sentiments, India has also participated in this Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan. “Today, saints from across the world are praying together for world peace, and this includes the prayers of 1.4 billion Indians," he said.

India to build immigration checkpoint near Gelephu: PM Modi

He said he is making another important announcement from this platform and added that in the near future, India will also be building an immigration checkpoint near Gelephu to further facilitate visitors and investors.

"The progress and prosperity of India and Bhutan are intertwined, and with this sentiment, last year the Indian government announced a contribution of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's Five-Year Plan. This fund is being used in every sector, from roads to agriculture, from finance to healthcare, thereby improving the ease of living for Bhutanese citizens. In the past, India has undertaken several initiatives to ensure a steady supply of essential goods to the people of Bhutan, and now the UPI payment facility is also expanding here. We are also working towards ensuring that Bhutanese citizens also have access to UPI upon their arrival in India,” he said.

