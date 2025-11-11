Delhi Blast: Another doctor held as probe uncovers expanding medical terror network linked to Faridabad module The Delhi Red Fort blast probe has expanded with the detention of another doctor, Dr. Sajad Ahmad Malla from Pulwama, for suspected links to the terror module behind the November 10 attack that killed 12 and injured over 20.

New Delhi:

The ongoing investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast has widened, with authorities detaining another medical professional, identified as Dr Sajad Ahmad Malla, son of Nazir Ahmad Malla from Bandzoo, Pulwama. Dr Sajad, who holds MBBS and MD degrees, is being questioned for his suspected links to the terror module behind the November 10 blast that killed 12 and injured over 20 people. He is the fourth doctor held in the Kashmir-Faridabad-Delhi terror case. Authorities are probing his links as part of the expanding terror module investigation.

Expanding medical network in terror module

The Delhi blast investigation now involves four doctors — three from Kashmir and one from Lucknow — believed to be part of an organised network with links to the Faridabad terror module.

Key suspects identified so far include:

Dr. Umar ul Nabi Dar: A Pulwama native who worked at Al-Falah University, Faridabad. He reportedly purchased the car used in the blast. His family members are under custody for DNA testing.

Dr. Adil: From Anantnag, married in October this year. He is connected to the AK-47 rifle recovered at GMC Anantnag.

Dr. Muzammil Shakeel: Also from Pulwama, worked in Faridabad, and is under investigation after his association with Dr. Shaheen surfaced.

Dr. Shaheen: A female doctor from Lucknow, suspected of playing a central role in recruitment and coordination.

Dr. Shaheen's role in Jaish's women's wing

According to intelligence sources, Dr Shaheen was allegedly tasked with establishing the Indian network of Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, the women’s wing of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group. This unit operates under Saadia Azhar, sister of Jaish chief Masood Azhar, who leads the Pakistan-based wing. Saadia’s husband, Yusuf Azhar, was one of the masterminds behind the 1999 Kandahar hijacking.

Her arrest has shed light on the role of educated professionals in building what intelligence agencies describe as a “white-collar terror ecosystem” spanning from Kashmir to Delhi and Faridabad.

Al-Falah university under police lens

Meanwhile, Faridabad Police have questioned the HR department of Al-Falah University, which reportedly recruited several individuals from Kashmir. Three staff members have been detained for interrogation, as their roles are believed to be “suspicious” in connection with the terror module.

The university has already been linked to previous arrests, including Dr. Umar and Dr Muzammil, and is emerging as a central point in the investigation connecting academia with radical networks.

Ongoing crackdown

Investigative agencies, including Delhi Police, NIA, and J-K Police, continue to coordinate raids and questioning across Faridabad, Lucknow, and Pulwama. Officials believe this network used encrypted communication apps for coordination, recruitment, and funding — exposing a sophisticated, educated front for extremist activity.