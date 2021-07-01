Indian Railways resumes service of 50 unreserved mail, express trains

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Northern Railway decides to restore services of 50 Unreserved Mail/Express trains from July 1.

As India continues to unlock, the Northern Railway has announced that it will resume services of 50 trains from today (Thursday), as the country comes out from the second wave of coronavirus.

"Northern Railway has decided to restore services of 50 Unreserved Mail/Express trains from July 1. The decision was taken for the convenience of the passengers," Kultar Singh, PRO, Northern Railway informed.

With the number of new Covid cases dropping significantly in the last few days and several states announcing unlock measures, Indian Railways is helping to bring workers to their respective workplaces from different parts of the country.

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said that from June 11 to June 17, the national transporter ferried approximately 32.56 lakh passengers, including migrant workers and other passengers travelling by long-distance trains, with an average occupancy of 110.2 per cent from areas like Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha to various destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Chennai, among others.

The official said that to facilitate the movement of the migrant workers from Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha to Metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, the Railways is operating mail and express specials, holiday specials and summer special trains.

