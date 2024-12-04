Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
  4. 'Indian Railways gives over Rs 56,000 crore subsidy on tickets every year', says Ashwini Vaishnaw

'Indian Railways gives over Rs 56,000 crore subsidy on tickets every year', says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Replying to multiple questions in the Lok Sabha on restoring discounts given to various categories of train passengers, he said if the price of a ticket is Rs 100, then the railways charges just Rs 54 for it- a discount of 46 per cent.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Dec 04, 2024 13:29 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 13:31 IST
Indian Railways, Railways gives over Rs 56000 crore subsidy on tickets every year, railway minister
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A total subsidy of Rs 56,993 crore is given every year by the Indian Railways to all categories of passengers, with a 46 per cent rebate on every ticket, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

"A total of Rs 56,993 crore subsidy is given every year by the Indian Railways to all classes of passengers," Vaishnaw said during the Question Hour.

Replying to another question on rapid train service, he said the railways has already started such a service- Namo Bharat Rapid Rail- between Bhuj and Ahmedabad and the satisfaction level of passengers is extremely high due to its superior service.

Officials said Namo Bharat Rapid Rail has improved intercity connectivity by covering the 359-kilometre distance between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in 5 hours and 45 minutes, with stops at several stations along the way.

