Railways rolls out massive recruitment drive | Check eligibility criteria, vacancy details

The Indian Railways has announced an extensive recruitment drive for South Eastern Railway and has invited applications for apprentice positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites of RRC South Eastern Railway at rrcser.co.in and iroams.com/RRCSER24/. The last date to apply for these positions is December 27. Candidates are advised to apply on or before this date.

How many total positions are there?

Under this recruitment campaign, around 1,785 positions will be filled in the Indian Railways.

Know eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the positions must have passed Matriculation (10th class) with a minimum of 50 per cent marks overall (excluding additional subjects) from a recognised board and must have an ITI pass certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT in the trade they wish to apply for apprenticeship.

Age Limit: Candidates should be at least 15 years old and not more than 24 years old as of January 1, 2025. The age mentioned in the Matriculation Certificate or Birth Certificate will be considered for this purpose.

For more detailed information on related subjects, candidates can visit the official website.

Know about selection process

Selection will be based on the merit list prepared for all candidates applying under the respective trade (trade-wise).

What is the application fees?

The application fee for this recruitment is Rs 100/-. SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates are exempted from this fee. Payment can be made through Debit or Credit Card, Internet Banking, UPI, or E-Wallet. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of South Eastern Railway.