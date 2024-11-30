Saturday, November 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Railways rolls out massive recruitment drive | Check eligibility criteria, vacancy details

Railways rolls out massive recruitment drive | Check eligibility criteria, vacancy details

The merit list for each trade will be prepared based on the percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation, with a minimum of 50 pc (total). In calculating the percentage, the marks obtained in all subjects will be considered, not the marks of any specific subject or group of subjects.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Nov 30, 2024 14:45 IST, Updated : Nov 30, 2024 14:45 IST
Railways recruitment drive, indian railways rolls out massive recruitment drive, recruitment drive i
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Railways rolls out massive recruitment drive.

The Indian Railways has announced an extensive recruitment drive for South Eastern Railway and has invited applications for apprentice positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites of RRC South Eastern Railway at rrcser.co.in and iroams.com/RRCSER24/. The last date to apply for these positions is December 27. Candidates are advised to apply on or before this date.

How many total positions are there?

Under this recruitment campaign, around 1,785 positions will be filled in the Indian Railways.

Know eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the positions must have passed Matriculation (10th class) with a minimum of 50 per cent marks overall (excluding additional subjects) from a recognised board and must have an ITI pass certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT in the trade they wish to apply for apprenticeship.

Age Limit: Candidates should be at least 15 years old and not more than 24 years old as of January 1, 2025. The age mentioned in the Matriculation Certificate or Birth Certificate will be considered for this purpose.

For more detailed information on related subjects, candidates can visit the official website.

Related Stories
How many individuals did Railways recruit in last decade? Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discloses

How many individuals did Railways recruit in last decade? Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discloses

Cabinet approves THESE three mega railways projects, including Prayagraj–Manikpur line

Cabinet approves THESE three mega railways projects, including Prayagraj–Manikpur line

20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway division

20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway division

375 km railway network expansion to boost connectivity in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and MP

375 km railway network expansion to boost connectivity in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and MP

Know about selection process

Selection will be based on the merit list prepared for all candidates applying under the respective trade (trade-wise). 

What is the application fees?

The application fee for this recruitment is Rs 100/-. SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates are exempted from this fee. Payment can be made through Debit or Credit Card, Internet Banking, UPI, or E-Wallet. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of South Eastern Railway.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Education News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement