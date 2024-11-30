Indian Railways increases blanket cleaning frequency days for THIS train after issue raised in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Linen blankets used by the Indian Railways

In a significant move to enhance hygiene and passenger comfort, Indian Railways has announced that the blankets (Lenin) used in its Rajdhani Express trains will now be washed every 15 days. This change marks an improvement over the previous washing schedule, which had been once a month.

Before 2010, Indian Railways used to wash the blankets provided to passengers only once every three months. However, between 2014 and 2024, this interval was gradually reduced. For some time, these blankets were washed once every month, but with the new guidelines, the frequency has now been reduced to just 15 days, ensuring a cleaner and more hygienic experience for passengers.

In addition to regular washing, Northern Railway has introduced UV (ultraviolet) ray technology for disinfecting the linen. This innovative cleaning method is being implemented through robotic technology, which ensures that the blankets and other linens are thoroughly sanitized after each use. The new UV cleaning method has been introduced as part of a pilot project, and it is already in practice on the Ranchi Rajdhani and Jammu Rajdhani trains.

Every day, Indian Railways provides more than 6 lakh blankets to passengers across the country, and in the Northern Railway zone alone, over 1 lakh blankets and bed rolls are distributed daily. Additionally, the sheets and pillow covers provided to passengers are washed after each use, maintaining high standards of hygiene.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Shekhar, explained that under this new pilot project, UV rays are being used to disinfect the linen, and the technology has already shown positive results in terms of cleanliness and safety. Along with UV disinfection, other methods, such as naphthalene balls and air vaporization, are being used to keep the linens fresh and odor-free.

For the Rajdhani Express, which is known for offering high-quality linens, the new cleaning schedule will not only improve passenger comfort but also provide a more hygienic travel experience. The 15-day washing cycle, along with the advanced UV disinfection process, reflects Indian Railways' commitment to modernizing its services and ensuring the well-being of passengers.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)