Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian Railways Cancels 378 Trains Today; Check Full List Here

The Indian Railways cancelled 378 trains on Saturday due to maintenance and operational issues. According to the railway department's official announcement, 97 additional trains planned to depart on February 18 were partially cancelled.

Every week, the railway department performes engineering work for infrastructure maintenance. On Saturday, the Railways department also postponed 12 trains and redirected 19 others.

List of Cancelled trains:

00401 , 01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03080 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03616 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04129 , 04130 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04625 , 04648 , 04845 , 04846 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07067 , 07577 , 07578 , 07588 , 07593 , 07596 , 07693 , 07694 , 07759 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07800 , 07850 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09197 , 09198 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 09703 , 09704 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11425 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12217 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12284 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12357 , 12369 , 12523 , 12606 , 12757 , 12758 , 12988 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13187 , 13188 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 14823 , 14824 , 14891 , 14892 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15119 , 15120 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15909 , 16337 , 16731 , 16732 , 17003 , 17004 , 17035 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 17334 , 17436 , 19323 , 19340 , 19343 , 19344 , 19578 , 19611 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22441 , 22442 , 22482 , 22621 , 22624 , 22983 , 22984 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47156 , 47158 , 47160 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47201 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218 , 52539

How to Check the Cancelled Trains List

Railway passengers can check the list of cancelled trains on the railway department's official website, indian.gov.in/mntes and pick the date of their travel. Choose exceptional trains on the top panel of the screen after browsing the website. Passengers may see the entire list of trains including routes, timetables, and other data after selecting the cancelled train option. Passengers can also view a list of trains that have been totally or partially cancelled.

How to Get a Refund of tickets

In the event of a train cancellation, passengers can request a reimbursement. Tickets purchased on the IRCTC website will be automatically cancelled, and a refund will be sent to the user's account. Consumers who purchased tickets at the counters must return to the reservation desk to request a refund.

How to Determine the Station Code

Travellers can look out for their station code on the official website, irctchelp.in. Passengers can also locate the station code by clicking on the station name next to the station code and saving the data for future updates on train cancellations.

FAQs

Q1 How to get the refund from IRCTC?

Tickets booked at IRCTC will be automatically cancelled and the payment will be refunded to the bank account.

Q2 Where to check the cancelled trains?

indian.gov.in/mntes

Latest India News