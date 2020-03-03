Indian Navy's biggest international exercise 'Milan' called off due to coronavirus threat

The Indian Navy's biggest international exercise 'Milan 2020' has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak threat. The multilateral naval exercise was scheduled to take place from March 18 to March 28 at Visakhapatnam.

Invites for the exercise were sent to at least 41 countries, including France, Malaysia, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Australia, South Korea, Japan among others.

"The conduct of Milan 2020 had generated a very enthusiastic response, with Navies around the world having expressed their desire to participate; and in the deference to this interest, the Indian Navy looks forward toward scheduling MILAN at a later convenient date," a statement read.

"The Indian Navy would like to whole heartedly thank the numerous navies from near and far for having accepted their invitation to participate in MILAN 2020, as also for unstinted support provided in the run-up to this event," it added.

