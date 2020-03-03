Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus Outbreak: In Jaipur, Italian tourist's wife tests positive as well

Wife of Italian tourist infected with coronavirus was tested positive for the infection in Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital. Her samples are now being sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the Italian tourist (the husband) was indeed infected with Coronavirus. Test reports from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune put an end to speculations about him. His samples were sent to NIV on Monday as there was variation in tests conducted at Sawai Man Singh Hospital. Two tests were carried out here on Monday out of which one was positive and another was negative.

The Italian and his wife are part of a group of 20. Rest of them are being kept under observation in Agra. Rajasthan government has formed a Rapid Response Team that is keeping watch on the situation in cities in the state visited by the Italian tourists. This group visited Mandawa, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Jodhpur.

Passengers are being screened for coronavirus at Jaipur Airport. 23,000 passengers from 161 flights have been screened and samples have been collected from 102 people.

Rumours are doing rounds in Jaipur about coronavirus outbreak following the news of the Italian tourist. Government health officials are appealing people to not forward unconfirmed information.