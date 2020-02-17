Image Source : PTI Indian Navy to have one Peninsular command: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

CDS General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that India was looking to set up two to five theatre commands, and the first one is scheduled to be rolled out by 2022. He also said that he favours a policy of staggered procurement of big-ticket purchases, including the acquisition of 114 fighter jets.

"Indian Air Force to helm India’s air defence command, all long-range missiles and air defence assets to come under it," Gen Rawat said.

He also announced to the Indian Navy’s Eastern and Western commands will be integrated into the Peninsular command. He added that this command is scheduled to be rolled out by end of 2021.

"Ten Air Defence command to be rolled out by the beginning of next year," he added.

"India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir," CDS Gen Rawat said.

He said that the Navy’s demand for third aircraft carrier will be considered after assessing the performance of the indigenously built aircraft carrier. He added that submarines are priority over aircraft carrier for Navy.