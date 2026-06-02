Indian Navy gets massive boost as five indigenously built warships set to join fleet in June

New Delhi:

June is shaping up to be a defining month for India's maritime strength as the Indian Navy prepares to induct five major indigenously built naval platforms into its operational fleet. The development is being seen as a significant milestone for the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem and a strong endorsement of the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The upcoming inductions reflect India's growing ability to design and construct sophisticated naval assets within the country, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers while enhancing operational preparedness across strategic waters.

Indigenous shipyards lead the transformation

Of the five platforms scheduled to join the Navy, four have been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). The fifth vessel, INS Mahendragiri, has been constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). Once formally commissioned, these vessels will become an integral part of the Indian Navy's combat and surveillance network, strengthening its ability to respond to evolving maritime security challenges.

Dunagiri to enhance frontline combat capability

Among the most significant additions is Dunagiri, a Project 17A stealth frigate built by GRSE. Designed with advanced technology, the warship is equipped with modern sensors, sophisticated weapon systems and network-centric warfare features. Its induction is expected to provide a major boost to the Navy's multi-role combat operations and surface warfare capabilities, making it a valuable asset in future maritime missions.

Sanshodhak to strengthen hydrographic operations

The Navy is also set to induct Sanshodhak, a Survey Vessel Large designed to carry out advanced hydrographic surveys and seabed mapping operations. The vessel will play an important role in underwater exploration and maritime domain awareness. Its capabilities will support both strategic military requirements and broader maritime navigation and planning activities.

Agray and Malvan to reinforce anti-submarine warfare

India's coastal defence architecture is set to become stronger with the induction of Agray, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft. The vessel has been specifically designed to identify, monitor and neutralise hostile submarines operating in shallow coastal waters. Joining Agray will be Malvan, another Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. Together, the two platforms are expected to significantly improve India's anti-submarine warfare capabilities and strengthen coastal security operations.

INS Mahendragiri marks next-generation warship capability

Completing the list is INS Mahendragiri, a Project 17A stealth frigate built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. Along with Dunagiri, the vessel represents a new generation of indigenous warships developed to meet the Indian Navy's future operational requirements. The frigate is expected to enhance combat readiness, increase operational reach and provide greater flexibility during complex maritime deployments.

Big leap for self-reliance in defence

The induction of these five naval platforms reflects the rapid progress made by India's domestic shipbuilding sector in recent years. As these vessels enter service, they are expected to strengthen the Navy's operational effectiveness while showcasing the country's growing expertise in defence manufacturing. The move also reinforces India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in strategic sectors and further cements the role of indigenous industry in shaping the future of national security.

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