Indian Navy Day: Major upcoming warships set to join the Indian Navy's fleet

Navy Day in India is celebrated on December 4 to highlight the achievements of the maritime branch of the Indian Armed Forces. The date was chosen in 1971 after the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels, including PNS Khaibar, during Operation Trident.

Since then, the day has been marked with naval parades, air shows, operational demonstrations and various ceremonial events honouring naval heroes. Indians who lost their lives in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 are also remembered on this day.

The Indian Navy has grown significantly over the years and today boasts a formidable fleet of warships, submarines, aircraft, destroyers, frigates and aircraft carriers. INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant are the two major aircraft carriers currently in service. INS Arihant and INS Arighaat are India’s nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, with INS Aridhaman expected to join the fleet soon as the third.

Additionally, the Indian Navy is set to receive its first batch of four Rafale Marine jets by 2029.

Major warships set to join the Indian Navy

INS Vishal

INS Vishal is India’s proposed 65,000-ton CATOBAR aircraft carrier featuring EMALS, advanced sensors and a larger air wing than INS Vikrant. Designed by the Naval Design Bureau and to be built by Cochin Shipyard, it aims to enhance India’s sea-control capability and support long-range, multi-role naval operations.

Vikrant IAC-2

IAC‑2 is the upcoming second indigenous aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, intended to replace INS Vikramaditya when it retires around 2038. It is envisioned as a larger, more advanced carrier — roughly 65,000 tonnes displacement — possibly featuring next-gen systems such as an electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) and advanced arresting gear (AAG).

Project 18-class destroyer (Next-Gen Destroyers, NGD)

Project-18 will be the Indian Navy’s next generation of stealth guided-missile destroyers, designed as an upgrade over the current fleet. Early reports suggest these warships could be around 13,000 tonnes, placing them among the Navy’s largest surface combatants. They are expected to field a very high missile capacity—possibly up to 144 weapons, including BrahMos—and feature advanced radars and sensors for strong air-defence, land-attack and anti-submarine roles.

Project 17B-class frigate (Next-Gen Frigates, NGF)

Project-17B represents the Navy’s next line of stealth frigates, following the ongoing Nilgiri-class (P-17A). The design aims to add improved stealth features, sensors and weapons, drawing from earlier frigate programmes. Once inducted, these frigates will strengthen the Navy’s multi-role capabilities across diverse missions.