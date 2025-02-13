Indian Army refutes reports of heavy firing, says 'ceasefire at LoC intact'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Ceasefire violation along LoC: The Indian Army on Thursday dismissed reports of a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the truce remains intact and 'continues to be observed as per the understanding between the two armies.'

The statement comes after the reports of unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Indian Army on ceasefire violation

In a statement, the Indian Army said, "The ceasefire on the Line of Control is intact and continues to be observed as per the understanding between both the armies (of India and Pakistan). Tension due to some stray incidents of cross-LoC firing and a suspected IED blast on one of our PTLs on the LoC is being dealt with through the established mechanism. No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place."

The Indian Army further said that it has raised concerns with the Pakistan Army at the appropriate level. "Minor incidents are not unprecedented along the Line of control. Concerns have been raised to the Pakistan Army at the appropriate level. The situation remains stable and being closely monitored. Indian Army maintains high state of alertness and is dominating the Line of Control," the statement further read.

Pak troops violate ceasefire in J-K

Earlier on Wednesday, a PTI report had said that the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a befitting response by the Indian Army.

The extent of damage on the Pakistan side was not known immediately but the officials said the enemy forces suffered "heavy casualties". The Indian Army neither confirmed nor denied the information.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector came a day after two Indian Army personnel, including a Captain, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by suspected terrorists near the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

It must be noted here that after both countries renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, ceasefire violations along the LoC have been very rare.

(With agencies input)

