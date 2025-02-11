Two soldiers, including an officer, killed, another injured in IED blast near LoC in Jammu sector

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

IED blast in Jammu: Two of three Army personnel, including an officer, were killed and another was injured today ( February 11), when an improvised explosive device (IED), believed to have been planted by terrorists, exploded near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials.

The officials said the troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in the Bhattal area at around 3:50 pm. Following the explosion, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area, and further details are awaited. Officials confirmed that the injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was reported to be critical.

White Knight Corps pays tribute

In an X post the White Knight Corps said that the troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway. "Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in Laleali in Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol reportedly resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

