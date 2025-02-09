Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
Liquor, non-vegetarian food prohibited around Vaishno Devi shrine for two more months

Jammu and Kashmir: Katra sub-divisional magistrate Piyush Dhotra has prohibited the sale, possession and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the officials said.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Katra (J&K) Published : Feb 09, 2025 21:33 IST, Updated : Feb 09, 2025 21:36 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Liquor, non-vegetarian food prohibited around Vaishno Devi shrine for two more months.

Jammu and Kashmir: Authorities have extended by two more months the ban on the sale, possession and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said on Sunday (February 9).

The prohibition will be enforced on the 12-km track from Katra to the holy cave on the Trikuta hill and adjoining areas, they said and added that the order would remain in force for two months from the date of its issuance, unless revoked earlier.

Katra DM prohibits sale of non-veg food, liquor

Katra sub-divisional magistrate Piyush Dhotra has prohibited the sale, possession and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the officials said.

Besides the track, the prohibition would be applicable in villages within a distance of up to two Km on either sides of the track, including Arli, Hansali and Matyal villages, within 200 metres on either sides of Katra-Tikri road, including villages Chamba, Serli and Bhagta and within 200 metres on either side of Katra-Jammu road including villages Kundrorian, Kotli Bajallian, Nomain and Maghal, the officials said.

The ban also covers 200 metres on both sides of Katra-Reasi road from Katra to Nau Devian and Aghar Jitto and Nau Devian markets, within 200 metres on either side of railway station Katra-Sool Road and within 100 metre on either side of Panthal-Domail road.

