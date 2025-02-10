J-K: Search operation underway in Poonch, suspicious movement suspected in valley

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purposes.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district at nearly a dozen areas, officials said on Monday. The search operations in parts of Mendhar, Surankote and Gursai areas were initiated following information about suspicious movement, the officials said.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police along with the CRPF cordoned off lower Chanan, Sair, Sanai forest, Chiti Bhati and Fazalabad in Surankote, Darai forest and adjoining areas in Mendhar, and Khokhar Mohalla, Kandi and Galhutta in Gursai.

The search operations were underway when last reports were received.

Criminals arrested in Jammu

A wanted criminal was arrested on Sunday after a two-year hunt, police said. Surjan Sansi, a resident of Rehal village of Bishnah, is a history-sheeter and his arrest is a major success for police in its drive against gangsters, a police spokesperson said.

He said Sansi was evading arrest for the past two years and was wanted in connection with the killing of a man identified as Akshay Kumar in Ramgarh area of Samba district in December 2023. A police party from Bishnah police station arrested Sansi from his hideout in Jammu.

In a separate incident, two men with alleged criminal records were arrested following a shootout, police said.

One of the accused, Daljot Singh alias "Daljot Punjabi", was injured in the encounter and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, a police officer said.

Based on a tip-off, notorious criminals Daljot Singh and Aman Singh alias "Anu," were intercepted while the they were en route to Jammu from Samba with the intention of committing a heinous crime, he said.

A special checkpoint was set up on the Ring Road and the two, travelling in an SUV, were signalled to stop. However, they opened fire, prompting retaliatory action by the police, the officer said. Daljot Singh was injured in the exchange of fire and was subsequently arrested along with his associate, he added.

(With PTI inputs)