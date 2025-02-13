Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in Poonch, suffers heavy casualties in Indian Army retaliation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Pakistan Army troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, the officials said. The ceasefire violation prompted a befitting response by the Indian Army due to which the enemy troops suffered heavy casualties, security officials added.

The extent of damage on the Pakistan side was not known immediately but the officials said the enemy forces suffered “heavy casualties”. However, the Indian Army neither confirmed nor denied the information.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector. It came a day after two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in the Akhnoor sector which was triggered by suspected terrorists near the LoC.

Rare ceasefire violations after renewed agreement

It must be noted here that after both countries renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, ceasefire violations along the LoC have been very rare. The officials said that the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on a forward post in the Tarkundi area along the LoC. It prompted a strong retaliation by the Indian Army which resulted in "heavy casualties" among the enemy forces.

Army JCO sustains minor landmine injury

Meanwhile, the officials added that the Indian Army's junior commissioned officer (JCO) sustained minor injuries when he accidentally stepped over a landmine in the same sector that evening. A resident of Mendhar, the JCO was part of a patrolling party keeping a close vigil on the LoC to prevent infiltration of terrorists, they said, adding the injured officer was evacuated to the military hospital.

The situation along the LoC is tense following a spurt in hostile activities from across the border over the past week, the officials said. This was the first ceasefire violation this year and the fourth cross-border incident in five days.

(With PTI Inputs)