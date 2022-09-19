Monday, September 19, 2022
     
  4. Indian Army decides to shift annual Army Day Parade out of Delhi

Indian Army decides to shift annual Army Day Parade out of Delhi

Indian Army decides to shift the Army Day Parade held every year on January 15 in Delhi outside the national capital. Next year’s Army Day parade will be held in the Southern Command area, Indian Army officials said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2022 20:26 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : PTI Representational image.

Army Day parade: In another move to shift significant events out of the national capital, the government has decided to shift the annual Army Day parade out of Delhi and will now be held in the Southern Command area.

News agency ANI quoted Indian Army officials as saying, "Indian Army has decided to shift the annual Army Day Parade held on January 15 in Delhi outside the national capital. Army Day parade of 2023 will be held in the Southern Command area."

Previously, in another move, the annual fly-past and parade were also shifted from Hindon Air Base near Delhi to Chandigarh this year.

