Indian Army decides to shift annual Army Day Parade out of Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image.

Army Day parade: In another move to shift significant events out of the national capital, the government has decided to shift the annual Army Day parade out of Delhi and will now be held in the Southern Command area.

News agency ANI quoted Indian Army officials as saying, "Indian Army has decided to shift the annual Army Day Parade held on January 15 in Delhi outside the national capital. Army Day parade of 2023 will be held in the Southern Command area."

Previously, in another move, the annual fly-past and parade were also shifted from Hindon Air Base near Delhi to Chandigarh this year.

ALSO READ | 'Not PM Modi, but...': Mamata's take on who is behind 'misusing ED, CBI'

ALSO READ | Congress' Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over his criticism of previous govts on Cheetah re-introduction

Latest India News