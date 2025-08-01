India-US ties have weathered several transitions, confident that relationship will move forward: MEA The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday also said that the defence ties between India and the US remain strong, and have been strengthening over the past few years. He further said that there is a "potential for this partnership to grow further" under the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century.

New Delhi:

India and the United States (US) "share a comprehensive global strategic partnership", and the partnership between the two nations has weathered multiple challenges, but New Delhi remains confident that the partnership will continue to move forward, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

"India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a press conference. "This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward."

'India has strong defence ties with US'

Jaiswal on Friday also said that the defence ties between India and the US remain strong, and have been strengthening over the past few years. He further said that there is a "potential for this partnership to grow further" under the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century. "The sourcing of our defence requirements is determined solely by our national security imperatives and strategic assessments," Jaiswal said.

His remarks, however, come amid reports that India has refused to accept the US's offer to procure F-35 fighter jets, following President Trump's decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs on New Delhi, citing the purchase of Russian oil and weaponry. Earlier in the day, the Centre also informed the Lok Sabha that India has not held a "formal discussion" with the US over the procurement of F-35 fighter jets.

'India, Russia have time-tested partnership'

When asked a query about Trump slamming India's closeness with Russia, the MEA spokesperson said that New Delhi's bilateral relationships with other nations stand on their "own merit" and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. He further said that India's partnership with Russia has been "steady and time-tested".

Jaiswal was also asked about reports that some Indian firms have stopped the procurement of Russian oil, to which the MEA spokesperson said that the central government is not aware of any such specific. You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics," he said.