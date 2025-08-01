No discussion with US on F-35 fighter jets: Centre tells Lok Sabha In a written reply to Congress MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade, Union Minister of State for External Affairs said that India has not held a "formal discussion" with the US over this issue yet.

New Delhi:

The central government on Friday informed the Parliament that no discussion has been made with the United States (US) over the procurement of F-35 fighter jets. In a written reply to Congress MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade, Union Minister of State for External Affairs said that India has not held a "formal discussion" with the US over this issue yet.

Wankhade, Congress MP from Amravati, had asked whether the US has made a formal proposal to India for the sale of F-35 fighter jets, which is a fifth-generation stealth aircraft.

"The India-US Joint Statement following the meeting of Prime Minister with U.S. President Donald Trump on 13th February 2025 mentions that the U.S. will undertake a review of its policy on releasing fifth-generation fighters (such as the F-35) and undersea systems to India. No formal discussions have been held as yet on this issue," he said.

