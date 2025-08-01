Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. No discussion with US on F-35 fighter jets: Centre tells Lok Sabha

No discussion with US on F-35 fighter jets: Centre tells Lok Sabha

In a written reply to Congress MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade, Union Minister of State for External Affairs said that India has not held a "formal discussion" with the US over this issue yet.

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The central government on Friday informed the Parliament that no discussion has been made with the United States (US) over the procurement of F-35 fighter jets. In a written reply to Congress MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade, Union Minister of State for External Affairs said that India has not held a "formal discussion" with the US over this issue yet.

Wankhade, Congress MP from Amravati, had asked whether the US has made a formal proposal to India for the sale of F-35 fighter jets, which is a fifth-generation stealth aircraft. 

"The India-US Joint Statement following the meeting of Prime Minister with U.S. President Donald Trump on 13th February 2025 mentions that the U.S. will undertake a review of its policy on releasing fifth-generation fighters (such as the F-35) and undersea systems to India. No formal discussions have been held as yet on this issue," he said. 

More details awaited

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Breaking News F 35 Fighter Jets F 35
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\