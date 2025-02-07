India-US defence talks: Rajnath Singh, US counterpart Pete Hegseth discuss 10-year cooperation framework

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh, US counterpart Pete Hegseth discuss 10-year cooperation framework

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his newly appointed US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, on Thursday to review bilateral defence relations and discuss a long-term framework for defence cooperation, official sources said.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson stated, "the two ministers reviewed the extensive India-US defence cooperation activities spanning multiple domains, including land, air, maritime, and space."

Discussions ahead of PM Modi's US visit

High-level talks have come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Washington on February 13 for a summit meeting with US President Donald Trump. The key bilateral issues likely to be addressed during the summit meeting include defense and strategic partnerships.

10-Year defence cooperation framework on the agenda

In their discussion, Singh and Hegseth agreed to work together in developing a comprehensive framework for India-US defence cooperation for the period 2025-2035. The focus areas include:

Technology cooperation and integration of defence industrial supply chains

Enhanced interoperability through joint military exercises and logistics coordination

Intelligence and information sharing

Strengthening defence innovation collaboration between governments, startups, businesses, and academic institutions

India-US to deepen strategic ties

Following the conversation, Rajnath Singh took to social media, stating, "We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and explored ways to expand and deepen the India-US bilateral defence relationship. We also agreed to chart out an ambitious agenda covering operational, intelligence, logistics, and defence-industrial cooperation. Looking forward to working closely with Secretary Hegseth."

The latest engagement signals a continued push for stronger India-US defence ties, with both nations emphasising long-term strategic collaboration.

Also read | Donald Trump announces task force to address 'anti-Christian bias' in US government