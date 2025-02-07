Donald Trump announces task force to address 'anti-Christian bias' in US government

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that he is forming a new task force to investigate and address what he described as “anti-Christian bias” within US government agencies. The announcement came during his participation in the National Prayer Breakfast, a longstanding Washington tradition, where he also pledged to protect religious freedom in the country.

Trump’s proposed task force, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, is tasked with halting any perceived discrimination or targeting of Christians within federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, the IRS, and the FBI. Additionally, the task force will focus on prosecuting anti-Christian violence and vandalism while defending the rights of Christians across the nation.

The former president also signed an executive order instructing the task force to identify and address unlawful practices across executive departments, potentially recommending legislative changes to safeguard religious liberty.

Trump’s comments came amid a broader push for unity and religious revival. He urged Americans to "bring God back" into their lives, claiming his faith had strengthened following a near-assassination attempt in 2024. However, his remarks took a more partisan tone later in the day, as he criticized the Biden administration’s approach to religious freedom, especially about anti-abortion advocates.

While some praised Trump’s efforts, others expressed concern. Rachel Laser of Americans United for Separation of Church and State argued that the task force could be used to justify discrimination and subvert civil rights protections. Religious leaders like the Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush criticized the administration for its perceived hypocrisy, citing its history of aggressive policies toward faith-based groups.

On the other hand, conservative groups, including the First Liberty Institute, supported Trump’s initiatives, emphasising the importance of protecting religious freedom across all public spheres.

Trump also announced the creation of a White House faith office, led by Paula White-Cain, aimed at advising faith-based organizations on federal partnerships.

(Inputs from AP)