India TV Samvaad: UP Cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh criticises Opposition for doing 'negative politics'

UP Cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh, who attended the India TV Samvaad, criticised the Opposition for politicising the consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The UP minister also came down heavily on the Congress-led Opposition for doing 'negative politics'

"Opposition parties neither have any intention nor any policy for the development of the people," Swatantra Dev Singh said.

'Civil war is going on within I.N.D.I.A bloc'

On I.N.D.I.A bloc, Swatantra Dev Singh said, "They know that these people are going to lose the 2024 elections and hence that is why they have started forming an alliance. But still, they will lose. They have not been able to even decide their leader and symbol for the last one year and talk about contesting elections together." "There is a civil war going on between them over seat distribution and they talk about unity," he said. And added that public has made up its mind and BJP will return with more than 400 seats.

On Akhilesh Yadav

On allegations of Akhilesh Yadav that Yogi's bulldozer is used 'selectively', Swatantra Dev Singh said, "Take my word, CM Yogi spares no one. If anyone is found guilty under the law, the person is not spared."