Follow us on Image Source : PTI India to receive 103% rainfall this Monsoon, predicts IMD

Highlights The south-west monsoon reached Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1

The south-west monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy

Monsoon in India: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the country will receive more rains this monsoon season than predicted earlier. The weather office had in April said that the country would receive normal rainfall -- 99% of the long period average.

"The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

"Most parts of the country will have good and well distributed rainfall activity," Mohapatra said releasing the Updated Long Range Forecast of Rainfall for the current monsoon season.

He said central and peninsular India can expect 106% of long period average rainfall, while north-eastern region could get below normal rains. Monsoon is considered normal when cumulative rains are between 96% and 104% of the long-term average.

The south-west monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.

The IMD had announced onset of monsoon over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for India's farm-based economy.

Meanwhile, some parts of Maharashtra, including Satara and Beed, received pre-monsoon showers over the past 24 hours. As per the satellite observations recorded Tuesday early morning, the cloud patch over the South East Arabian Sea is expected to move towards Kerala and Karnataka.

READ MORE: Monsoon reaches Kerala, three days ahead of its normal onset time

Latest India News