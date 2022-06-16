Thursday, June 16, 2022
     
India successfully tests Short-Range Ballistic Missile Prithvi-II

The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: June 16, 2022 7:31 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

India successfully tests Short-Range Ballistic Missile Prithvi-II. 

Highlights

  • Successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15
  • The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with very high degree of precision
  • The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of missile

A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on Wednesday (June 15), informed the Ministry of Defence.

"A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15, 2022 at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha. The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision," read a press statement from the Ministry.

The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile. 

