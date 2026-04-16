MCD announces election schedule for posts of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members | Check dates

New Delhi:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has officially scheduled the election for mayor, deputy mayor and three standing committee members on April 29. The poll will be held during the regular April meeting of the civic body at 2 pm at the Civic Centre. The notification, issued on Thursday, confirmed that the election process will follow the rules under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957 and relevant regulations.

Nomination window and eligibility rules

The corporation has opened nominations for all posts, with candidates required to file papers by 5 pm on April 23. Aspirants must submit the prescribed forms signed by themselves along with two MCD members acting as proposer and seconder. Officials said the nomination forms will be available at the municipal secretary's office from 11 am to 5 pm on working days. Candidates are free to withdraw their papers any time before the polling begins in the House.

Rotational system determines this year's mayoral seat

Delhi's mayoral post follows a unique rotational cycle of five annual terms that move through women-reserved, general, reserved and two open-category seats. This year marks the fifth and final term in the current rotation. Over the first three terms, AAP councillors held both the mayor and deputy mayor positions. The BJP made a comeback in the fourth term when its Mukherjee Nagar councillor Raja Iqbal Singh secured the mayor’s post after AAP boycotted the voting process.

Power numbers hint at a tight contest

The electoral college for the 2024 mayoral vote includes 273 eligible members. This comprises 249 elected councillors, 14 Delhi Assembly MLAs, seven Lok Sabha MPs and three Rajya Sabha MPs. To clinch the top post, a candidate needs at least 137 votes. Current numbers give the BJP a clear advantage with 141 votes, which include 123 councillors, seven Lok Sabha MPs and 11 MLAs. AAP has 106 votes, factoring in 100 councillors along with three MLAs and three Rajya Sabha MPs. The remaining votes come from Congress with nine, the Indraprastha Vikas Party with 15, one from the All India Forward Bloc, one Independent vote and one vacant seat.

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